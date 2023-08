1/6 The lunar South Pole provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to investigate elements from the Moon's deep crust and mantle. Investigating these materials could provide vital insights into planetary formation, early solar system dynamics, and potential resource utilisation for future lunar expeditions. (Image: NW18 Creative)

2/6

The Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 is preparing for a soft landing in the south polar area at 6:04 p.m. on August 23. Recently, the Russian Luna-25 spacecraft was destroyed as it crashed into the moon's surface prior to the planned lunar soft landing. But at the moment, no country has made a soft landing on the Moon's South Pole. (Image: NW18 Creative)

3/6 Earlier Moon missions have hinted at the region's importance despite the difficult conditions. In 2008, India's Chandrayaan-1 mission discovered water on the Moon's surface. (Image: NW18 Creative)

4/6 The moon's South Pole has emerged as a promising location for future human colonies and exploration missions. Image: NW18 Creative)

5/6 The lunar South Pole presents tremendous exploration hurdles. Its challenging but dangerous terrain, combined with eternal darkness in some regions, has so far deterred missions. Temperatures drop to an incredible -230 degrees Celsius, creating a hostile atmosphere. Most of the Moon's polar regions are hidden from view from Earth. Our knowledge of the lunar South Pole is based on data obtained by spacecraft. (Image: NW18 Creative)