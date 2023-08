1/7 The process of naming lunar landing sites is a meticulous and inclusive one, overseen by the International Astronomical Union (IAU). (Image: News18 Creative)

2/7 The naming of lunar and planetary features is not a whimsical affair but a carefully orchestrated process. The IAU's Working Groups play a pivotal role in this endeavour.

3/7 The WGPSN reviews the proposed names and puts them to a vote among its members. Upon successful approval, the names are stamped as official IAU nomenclature, eligible for use on maps and in publications.

4/7 Approved names are promptly added to the Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature and published on its website.

5/7 While the naming process strives for accuracy and consensus, it remains open to feedback and objections.

6/7 The IAU has laid out a set of guidelines to ensure that the naming of lunar and planetary features adheres to certain norms.