1/7 At the Red Fort, Prime Minister unfurls the National Flag after he is handed the Guard of Honour by Delhi Armed forces and Delhi Police. The ceremony also includes playing of National Anthem and a 21-gun salute followed by cultural programs (Image: PTI)

2/7 India Gate in Delhi is illuminated in tri-colour lights and many people visit this war memorial to pay respect to freedom fighters (Image: PTI)

3/7 Border guards from India and Pakistan engage in synchronized drills at the Attari-Wagah border. People gather here to witness the patriotic zeal (Image: PTI)

4/7 Cultural events are organized at the iconic Gateway of India and the monument is decorated with flowers and lights (Image: PTI)

5/7 A visit to the Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, is bound to incite patriotic fervor in anyone as the sacrifices made at the place greatly contributed to India's struggle for independence (Image: PTI)

6/7 Raj Ghat sees a large number of visitors on Independence Day to pay respect to the Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi (Image: PTI)