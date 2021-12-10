MARKET NEWS

CDS Bipin Rawat Funeral: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay tribute

CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
rawat 1 (1)
The mortal remains of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to their residence in New Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were among the leaders who paid their last respect to Gen Rawat and his wife on December 10. (Image: ANI)
rawat 2 (1)
NSA Ajit Doval pays floral tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. (Image: ANI)
rawat 3 (1)
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays his last respect to CDS Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at their residence. (Image: ANI)
FGObPALVgAA2cJu
BJP national president JP Nadda pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. (Image: ANI)
FGOU3moUUAE0s6W
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. (Image: ANI)
rawat 4
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. (Image: ANI)
amit shah
Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. (Image: ANI)
FGOYDruVIAIliw_
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. (Image: ANI)
FGOActPVUAIuYOO (1)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Brig LS Lidder at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt. A second-generation army officer, Brig Lidder , was set to become a Major General soon and was preparing to take over a division after serving as a key member in Gen Rawat's team for more than a year. (Image: ANI)
FGN-2JqUcAMY5ye (1)
The three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pay tribute to Brig LS Lidder at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bipin Rawat #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow
first published: Dec 10, 2021 12:38 pm

