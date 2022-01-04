MARKET NEWS

Capital's mega-mansions | Five most expensive homes in Delhi and who owns them

The Indian capital is home to some of the country’s luxurious houses and villas. Here’s is the list of five most expensive homes in Delhi, who owns them and how much they cost.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST
Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s bungalow in Golf Links | Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma owns an expensive bungalow worth Rs 82 crore in Golf Links, New Delhi. The property is reportedly spread across 6,000 sq ft.
Ruia Mansion | The Ruia brothers, Shashi and Ravi, owners of the Essar Group, own one of the luxurious homes in Delhi’s Tees January Marg. This plush house is spread across 2.24 acres and is valued at Rs 92 crore. The bungalow has a huge lawn and swimming pool. (Image: Forbes India)
Jindal House | The Jindal Family, of the Jindal Group, owns a plush bungalow in the national capital, valued between Rs 125-150 crore. Industrialist and politician Naveen Jindal is rumoured to be living in this expensive bungalow. (Image: Jindal Steel Power)
Ahuja’s bungalow | The luxurious bungalow sits on a 3,170-square yard plot in central Delhi. This lavish house is owned by Harish Ahuja – Anand Ahuja’s father – of Shahi Exports and is worth Rs 173 crore. (Image: Social Media)
Talwar House | DLF chairman and billionaire KP Singh’s daughter Renuka Talwar owns an expensive property in Delhi’s Prithviraj Road. The luxurious house is worth Rs 435 crore.
