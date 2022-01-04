Capital's mega-mansions | Five most expensive homes in Delhi and who owns them

Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s bungalow in Golf Links | Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma owns an expensive bungalow worth Rs 82 crore in Golf Links, New Delhi. The property is reportedly spread across 6,000 sq ft.

Ruia Mansion | The Ruia brothers, Shashi and Ravi, owners of the Essar Group, own one of the luxurious homes in Delhi’s Tees January Marg. This plush house is spread across 2.24 acres and is valued at Rs 92 crore. The bungalow has a huge lawn and swimming pool. (Image: Forbes India)

Jindal House | The Jindal Family, of the Jindal Group, owns a plush bungalow in the national capital, valued between Rs 125-150 crore. Industrialist and politician Naveen Jindal is rumoured to be living in this expensive bungalow. (Image: Jindal Steel Power)

Ahuja’s bungalow | The luxurious bungalow sits on a 3,170-square yard plot in central Delhi. This lavish house is owned by Harish Ahuja – Anand Ahuja’s father – of Shahi Exports and is worth Rs 173 crore. (Image: Social Media)