Cabinet Reshuffle | A look at the profiles of new union ministers

Jyotiraditya M Scindia | Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, serving his 5th term as MP. Scindia is a former leader of the COngress who had defected to the BJP last year. (Image: News18 creative)

Narayan Rane | Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and presently Rajya Sabha MP for Maharashtra, serving his first term. (Image: Twitter/@MeNarayanRane)

Sarbananda Sonowal | First Chief Minister of Assam (2016-2021) and two-time MLA. Sarbananda is a former Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Sports and Youth Affairs under PM Narendra Modi. (Image: News18 Creative)

Meenakashi Lekhi | Lok Sabha MP for New Delhi, serving her 2nd term as MP. She has also been a Member of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).