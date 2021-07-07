MARKET NEWS

Cabinet Reshuffle | A look at the profiles of new union ministers

A total of 43 new ministers takes oath as ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet on July 7. This is the first cabinet reshuffle since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in 2019. The new faces likely to make it to the Cabinet, include Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress for the BJP last year ahead of regime change in Madhya Pradesh, and Sarbananda Sonowal, who was replaced by Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam Chief Minister after the BJP won a second term in the northeastern state in May. On the other hand, a number of ministers including Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar have resigned. Let’s take a look at some of the new faces who are being sworn-in as union ministers.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST

Jyotiraditya M Scindia | Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, serving his 5th term as MP. Scindia is a former leader of the COngress who had defected to the BJP last year. (Image: News18 creative)

Narayan Rane | Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and presently Rajya Sabha MP for Maharashtra, serving his first term. (Image: Twitter/@MeNarayanRane) Narayan Rane | Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and presently Rajya Sabha MP for Maharashtra, serving his first term. (Image: Twitter/@MeNarayanRane)

Sarbananda Sonowal | First Chief Minister of Assam (2016-2021) and two-time MLA. Sarbananda is a former Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Sports and Youth Affairs under PM Narendra Modi. (Image: News18 Creative)

Meenakashi Lekhi | Lok Sabha MP for New Delhi, serving her 2nd term as MP. She has also been a Member of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Anurag Thakur | Four time Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. He also served as MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs. (Image: News18 Creative)
