India@75 | Buildings illuminated in Tricolor ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of the celebration of India’s 76th Independence Day on August 15, different government buildings have been illuminated with the Tricolor to the mark the day. This year ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is being observed across the country to commemorate 75 years of Independent India.
Parliament building, North Block and South Block were illuminated in Tricolor. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Kalaburagi Fort illuminated with lights of tricolor as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the occasion of 76th Independence Day. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Coimbatore City Corporation Council Victoria Town Hall building decorated with tricolor lights. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Iconic monument of Jammu Mubarak Mandi lit in tricolor. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
The Meerut Development Authority’s buildings were decorated with tricolor lights. The decorations were done as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign on August 10. (Image: Twitter @ANI)