India@75 | Buildings illuminated in Tricolor ahead of Independence Day

Moneycontrol News

Parliament building, North Block and South Block were illuminated in Tricolor. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Kalaburagi Fort illuminated with lights of tricolor as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the occasion of 76th Independence Day. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Coimbatore City Corporation Council Victoria Town Hall building decorated with tricolor lights. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Iconic monument of Jammu Mubarak Mandi lit in tricolor. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The Meerut Development Authority’s buildings were decorated with tricolor lights. The decorations were done as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign on August 10. (Image: Twitter @ANI)