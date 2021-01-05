Budget traditions: What's the significance of halwa ceremony, documents briefcase?

Halwa ceremony | The traditional sweet dish is prepared and | The traditional sweet dish is prepared and distributed among Finance Ministry officials in the presence of the finance minister to mark the beginning of printing documents related to the Budget. (Image: Twitter/@FinMinIndia)

Cut-off from the world | All officials and staff associated with the Budget reside at the ministry following the halwa ceremony until the Budget is presented. They aren't allowed to contact anyone from the outside world, including their family members. (Image: PTI)

Printing press | All Budget-related documents are printed at North Block itself using a dedicated government press. Earlier, the documents were printed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, but after documents were leaked in 1950, the process was moved to a press on Minto Road, and in 1980 to North Block. (Image: Reuters)

Budget briefcase | The Budget documents are carried in a leather briefcase with different shades of red and brown. This tradition continues from the British era, who used a Gladstone box.(Image: PTI)

Presentation date and time | Before 1999, the Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last day of February, Yashwant Sinha changed the time to 11 am. In 2016, the date of presentation was changed too, Arun Jaitley presented the budget on February 1. (Image: PTI)