MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Budget 2021 | Here are major announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-2022m which she said relies on six pillars, on February 1. For the first time ever, Budget was made paperless due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister carried a tablet inside a red case bearing the Government of India emblem to Parliament to present the budget. Here are the big announcements made by the Finance Minister.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
New scheme called PM Aatmanirbhar Swastha Bharat to be launched.
New scheme called PM Aatmanirbhar Swastha Bharat to be launched.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy..
Additional funds for COVID-19 vaccines
Additional funds for COVID-19 vaccines.
FM Sitharaman announces a DFI
FM Sitharaman announces a DFI.
Enhancing digital payment modes
Enhancing digital payment modes.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #Finance Minister #India #Niramala Sitharaman #Slideshow #Union Budget 2021-22
first published: Feb 1, 2021 12:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.