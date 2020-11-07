Bihar Election 2020: Voting underway in 78 seats in final phase

Among the contesting candidates in the final phase of the Bihar assembly election, 37 belong to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U), 35 to the BJP, while five are contesting on tickets of junior NDA ally Vikassheel Insaan Party and one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha. The candidates of the JD (U)-BJP include the assembly Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar)