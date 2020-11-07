Bihar Election 2020: Voting underway in 78 seats in final phase

Bihar Election 2020: Polling is underway in 78 assembly segments of the state in the third and final phase of the assembly election on November 7. The results of the polls will be out on November 10 Moneycontrol News Voting is underway in 78 assembly segments of Bihar in the third and final phase of the assembly election on November 7 in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar) The casting of votes for the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly election began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations across 78 seats. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar) Of the total 2.35 crore voters, who are eligible to cast vote in the 78 assembly segments spread across 15 districts of north Bihar, 1.23 crore are men, 1.12 crore are women while 894 are in the third gender category, according to statistics provided by the Election Commission. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar) Among the contesting candidates in the final phase of the Bihar assembly election, 37 belong to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD (U), 35 to the BJP, while five are contesting on tickets of junior NDA ally Vikassheel Insaan Party and one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha. The candidates of the JD (U)-BJP include the assembly Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar) The main opposition RJD is fighting 46 seats in the final phase of the Bihar assembly election, while its ally Congress is contesting in 25 constituencies. Ultra-Left outfit CPI (ML), which has joined the RJD-led Grand Alliance along with CPI and CPI (M), is contesting five seats in the final phase. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar) Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party is in the fray on 42 constituencies. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar) Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is in the fray in more than a dozen seats in Bihar, mostly in the Kosi-Seemanchal region which is densely populated and has a high percentage of Muslim residents. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar) Voting for the first phase of the Bihar assembly election was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. The results of the polls will be out on November 10. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar) Voting is simultaneously taking place for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in West Champaran district where a by-election has been necessitated by the death of the sitting Janata Dal (United) MP Baidyanath Mahto. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar) Also, a re-poll is being held at two polling stations of Hisua assembly segment in Nawada district where votes were cast in the second phase on November 3, according to the Election commission. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar) First Published on Nov 7, 2020 12:48 pm