Bihar Election 2020 | EC revises norms concerning star campaigners

The Election Commission of India announced the 2020 Bihar assembly election, the first state poll to be held during the coronavirus pandemic. Voting will be staggered over three phases, starting from October 28. Amid rising concerns over large gatherings during the campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections and bypolls in several states, the Election Commission issued revised guidelines of star campaigners for elections on October 7. The polls are to be held during the period of pandemic. In its circular, keeping in view the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, here is the list of revised norms for ensuring the conduct of free, fair, peaceful, transparent, ethical and safe elections, also concerning star campaigners for all ongoing and future elections during the pandemic.