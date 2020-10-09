Bihar Election 2020 | EC revises norms concerning star campaigners

Amid rising concerns over large gatherings during the campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections and bypolls in several states, the Election Commission on October 7 issued revised guidelines of star campaigners for elections to be held during the period of pandemic.
The Election Commission of India announced the 2020 Bihar assembly election, the first state poll to be held during the coronavirus pandemic. Voting will be staggered over three phases, starting from October 28. Amid rising concerns over large gatherings during the campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections and bypolls in several states, the Election Commission issued revised guidelines of star campaigners for elections on October 7. The polls are to be held during the period of pandemic. In its circular, keeping in view the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, here is the list of revised norms for ensuring the conduct of free, fair, peaceful, transparent, ethical and safe elections, also concerning star campaigners for all ongoing and future elections during the pandemic.
1 | The maximum limit on the number of star campaigners for recognized national/state political parties shall be 30 in place of 40 and for unrecognized registered political parties it shall be 15 in place of 20 during the period of pandemic. (Representative Image: PTI)
2 | The period of submission of the list of star campaigners is extended from 7 days to 10 days from the date of notification. Political parties, which have already submitted a list of star campaigners shall resubmit a revised list within the stipulated period. (Image: ANI)
3 | Requests for permission for the campaigning by the star campaigners shall be submitted to the district election authorities at least 48 hours before the start of campaign so that all necessary safety measures are put in place by all concerned stakeholders well in time. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 12:47 pm