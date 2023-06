1/7 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited motorcycle mechanics’ workshops in Karol Bagh here on June 27 and interacted with them. (Image: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)

2/7 Gandhi posted pictures of his interaction with the mechanics on Facebook and wrote: “Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving.” (Image: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)

3/7 Gandhi was seen sitting alongside the mechanics in the workshop and interacting with them. (Image: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)

4/7 “These hands create India. The grease on these clothes is our pride and self respect. Only a people’s hero works to encourage them. Rahul Gandhi with bike mechanics at Karol Bagh in Delhi. "Bharat Jodo Yatra’ continues…,” the opposition party said in a post on the social media platform. (Image: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)

5/7 This is part of the Congress leader’s surprise visit in recent months, which he is doing since the culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Image: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)

6/7 A month ago, he took a late-night truck ride and travelled from Delhi to Chandigarh with a Punjabi driver to understand their lives, experience and daily hardships. (Image: PTI)