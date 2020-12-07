PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Bharat Bandh On December 8: Farmers Refuse To Budge, Want Govt To Scrap New Farm Bills

For the past 11 days, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws. The agitation has gathered widespread support from the opposition parties and various trade unions. And it is not just in India, rallies were held in countries such as the UK in support of the stir.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 04:33 PM IST
Talks between protesting farmers and Indian government failed again on December 5. Following the deadlock between both side, farmers’ union groups have called for nationwide Bharat Bandh strike on December 8 demanding to scrap the new farm bills passed in the month of September and have called on people to join their "Bharat Bandh" or nation-wide shutdown call on Tuesday in large numbers. (Image: AP)
Another round of talks between protesting farmers and the Indian government fizzled out on December 5. Following the deadlock, farmers’ groups have called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh or shutdown on December 8 to put pressure on the government to scrap the new farm bills passed in September. The protesters have called on people to join the nationwide shutdown call in large numbers. (Image: AP)
The strike has gathered widespread support from the opposition parties, trade unions, auto unions, taxi unions. It is not just people from India, who are standing up in support of farmers, but also people from around the world are supporting them. For the past 11 days thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws. (Image: Reuters)
The strike has gathered widespread support from the opposition parties, trade unions, and auto and taxi unions. It is not just people from India, who are standing up in support of farmers, but also people from around the world. (Image: Reuters)
Demonstrators gather as British Sikhs protest against India's new farming legislation, in London, Britain, December 6. (Image: Reuters)
Demonstrators gather as British Sikhs protest against India's new farming legislation, in London, Britain, on December 6. (Image: Reuters)
Demonstrators gesture from a vehicle as British Sikhs protest against India's new farming legislation, in London, Britain, December 6. (Image: Reuters)
Demonstrators gesture from a vehicle as British Sikhs protest against India's new farming legislation, in London, Britain, on December 6. (Image: Reuters)
British Sikhs gather to protest against India's new farming legislation outside the High Commission of India in London, Britain, December 6. (Image: Reuters)
British Sikhs gather to protest against India's new farming legislation outside the High Commission of India in London, Britain, on December 6. (Image: Reuters)
On December 9, a day after the nationwide strike, farmers and government are set to meet again to find a solution to end their protest. As the farmers continues to pressure government to rethink their judgement on new farm bills, many celebs also came in front in support of farmers and demanding their voices to be heard. (Image: Twitter)
On December 9, a day after the nationwide strike, farmers and government are set to meet again to find a solution to end their protest. As the farmers continues to pressure government to rethink their judgement on new farm bills, many celebs also came in front in support of farmers and demanding their voices to be heard. (Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
(Image: Twitter)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Bandh #farm bill #Farm law protest #Farmers protest #Protest against farm bills #Slideshow
first published: Dec 7, 2020 04:33 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.