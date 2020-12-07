Bharat Bandh On December 8: Farmers Refuse To Budge, Want Govt To Scrap New Farm Bills

Another round of talks between protesting farmers and the Indian government fizzled out on December 5. Following the deadlock, farmers’ groups have called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh or shutdown on December 8 to put pressure on the government to scrap the new farm bills passed in September. The protesters have called on people to join the nationwide shutdown call in large numbers. (Image: AP)

The strike has gathered widespread support from the opposition parties, trade unions, and auto and taxi unions. It is not just people from India, who are standing up in support of farmers, but also people from around the world. (Image: Reuters)

Demonstrators gather as British Sikhs protest against India's new farming legislation, in London, Britain, on December 6. (Image: Reuters)

Demonstrators gesture from a vehicle as British Sikhs protest against India's new farming legislation, in London, Britain, on December 6. (Image: Reuters)

British Sikhs gather to protest against India's new farming legislation outside the High Commission of India in London, Britain, on December 6. (Image: Reuters)

On December 9, a day after the nationwide strike, farmers and government are set to meet again to find a solution to end their protest. As the farmers continues to pressure government to rethink their judgement on new farm bills, many celebs also came in front in support of farmers and demanding their voices to be heard. (Image: Twitter)

(Image: Twitter)

(Image: Twitter)

(Image: Twitter)