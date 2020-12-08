Bharat Bandh: A look at deserted streets, closed markets on farmers' call for nationwide shutdown

Protests against the farm laws have been going on for a while taking the form of a call for Bharat Bandh.

Police have tightened security in several states considering farmers have planned highway and toll plazas blockades.

Farmers say it will be a peaceful protest and emergency services will not be hampered.

Various parties like the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Indian National Lok Dal, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have extended support to the call.

Several taxi unions have also decided to support the farmers in the protest.

Farmers are protesting against three central farm laws - Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Bharat Bandh is expected to go from 11 am to 3 pm.