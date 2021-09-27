MARKET NEWS

Bharat Bandh 2021: Farmers block highways, roads at many places to protest against three farm laws

The ten-hour-long ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers protesting against the three agri laws under the aegis of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) began at 6 am on September 27 and its impact was seen in different parts of the country. Take a look

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
Farmers’ protest at Ghazipur border continues as farmer organisations called ‘Bharat Bandh’ in protest against the three agri laws. (Image: ANI)
The traffic movement has been closed towards Ghazipur due to ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers protesting against the three agri laws. (Image: ANI)
Security forces have been deployed at all locations in Amritsar where farmers are protesting since 5 am, Inspector Sanjeev Kumar told news agency ANI. Farmers' protests are peaceful, so forces have also been told to not behave untowardly with them and bring to my notice if something happens, Kumar said. (Image: ANI)
Various organizations protest outside Kalaburagi Central bus station in Bengaluru to support ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers protesting against the three agri laws. (Image: ANI)
Protesters agitating against the three farm laws sit on railway tracks at Devidaspura village in Amritsar in support of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer organisations. (Image: ANI)
Delhi-Amritsar National Highway blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra by protesting farmers to observe ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers protesting against the three agri laws. (Image: ANI)
Protesters at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border during ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers protesting against the three agri laws. (Image: ANI)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mukesh Raushan and other members and workers of the party protest in Hajipur in support of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer organisations against the three farm laws. (Image: ANI)
Roads wear deserted look and shops are closed in Thiruvananthapuram as trade unions affiliated to LDF and UDF support ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers protesting against the three agri laws. (Image: ANI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that ambulances, doctors, or those going for an emergency can pass through. “We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4 pm,” Tikait told news agency ANI. (Image: ANI)
