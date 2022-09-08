English
    Bengaluru Flood: A look at causes behind city’s devastation and preparations to mitigate effects of such situation

    India’s IT hub is witnessing one of the most devastating torrential rains which have left many parts of the city crumbling and flooded. A look at why the city is facing such devastation and a bit of preparation can mitigate some of the harsh effects of flooding.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
    India’s IT hub is witnessing one of the most devastating torrential rains which have left many parts of the city crumbling and flooded. A look at why the city is facing such devastation. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Since June 1, 2022, the city has received 769 mm of rainfall. This is significantly more than the average of 425 mm in this period. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Around 430 houses have been completely damaged and 2,188 have suffered partial damage. Many parts of the city saw power outages and disruption in drinking water supply. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Interconnectivity among lakes is lost due to encroachment of drains or dumping of solid waste/construction and demolition waste. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Wetlands, marshy areas and floodplains that acted as natural sponges to soak up and slowly release excess surface water – helping to withstand extreme rainfall events – disappeared as the city developed. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The city needs a well-designed drainage system that’s closer to the natural topography of the city. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Bengaluru flooding has raised an alarm to prepare for flood like situation. A bit of preparation can mitigate some of the harsh effects of flooding. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Create a household emergency plan and emergency kit. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, no matter how shallow they seem. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Avoid downed power lines and standing water that could be electrically charged. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Bengaluru flood #flood #India #rainfall #Slideshow
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 01:51 pm
