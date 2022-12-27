Bengaluru Cake Show | Glimpse from the 48th edition

Moneycontrol News

Bengaluru's annual cake show returns for its 48th edition at the St. Joseph's Indian High School Ground, Bengaluru. The show commenced on December 16 and run from 11 am to 9 pm on all days, till January 2. (Image: ANI)From a giant replica of North America's Cathedral Basilica to a cake dedicated to Lata Mangeshkar, visitors can witness the creativity of bakers at this cake exhibition. Bakers are seen giving final touch to a cake, designed like the bust of Lata Mangeshkar, weighs 130 kgs. (Image: ANI)Bakers are seen giving a final touch to the cake sugar art. This year's event revolves around the theme of good over evil, history and remembrance, nature and harmony. (Image: ANI)The cakes were designed by 20 students of the Institute of Baking and Cake Art (IBCA). The bakers have incorporated fabric-like edible elements in cakes in order to bring a realistic touch to their art. (Image: ANI)A baker poses with a 340 kg cake model of the Great Barrier Reef. (Image: PTI)A man dressed as Santa Claus poses for a photo with this gigantic replica of North America's the Cathedral Basilica, which weighs about 18 tonnes. (Image: PTI)A cake designed to represent the highlights of 2022. (Image: ANI) (With inputs from agencies)