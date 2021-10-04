MARKET NEWS

English
Back to school after 18 months, physical classes schools resume in Maharashtra

It is not a must for students to attend physical classes and they need to submit a consent letter from their parents before returning to school

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST
Schools across Maharashtra resumed physical sessions for classes 5 to 12 on Monday after being shut for over 18 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: ANI)
Schools across Maharashtra reopened for students of classes 5 to 12 on October 4 more than 18 months after the coronavirus outbreak forced their closure in the state. (Image: ANI)
Last month, Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that physical classes will resume in schools across the state and the government also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for it. (Image: ANI)
Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had in September announced that physical classes would resume in schools across the state, as the government issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect students and staff from coronavirus. (Image: ANI)
On Monday morning, the minister in a tweet said, "Wishing all parents and students the very best as schools reopen across the state today. We hope you enjoy your first day back in a safe atmosphere." According to the Maharashtra government, physical sessions have started for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and for classes 8 to 12 in urban areas of the state. (Image: ANI)
"Wishing all parents and students the very best as schools reopen across the state today. We hope you enjoy your first day back in a safe atmosphere," the minister tweeted on October 4. According to the Maharashtra government, physical sessions have started for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and for classes 8 to 12 in urban parts of the state. (Image: ANI)
"We'll welcome the students with flowers & sweets. Most of the teachers are vaccinated & those who are not vaccinated have tested negative in RT-PCR test," says an official of a school in Bora Bazar area.
"We'll welcome the students with flowers & sweets. Most of the teachers are vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated have tested negative in RT-PCR test," said an official of a school in Mumbai's Bora Bazar area.
But, the physical classes have not yet been resumed for classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas. (Image: ANI)
Students of classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and classes 1 to 7 in urban parts will have to wait before they, too, can return to school. (Image: ANI)
The Maharashtra education department conducted a meeting on Sunday to take stock of the situation before resuming physical classes in schools. (Image: ANI)
On October 3,  the Maharashtra education department conducted a meeting to take stock of the situation before resuming physical classes in schools. (Image: ANI)
As per SOPs issued by the state government for the reopening of schools, it is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes. If they want to attend, they will have to submit consent letters from their parents. (Image: ANI)
As per SOPs issued by the state government for the reopening of schools, it is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes. If they want to attend, they will have to submit consent letters from their parents. (Image: ANI)
In Maharashtra, physical classes in schools were stopped in March 2020, after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: ANI)
In Maharashtra, physical classes in schools were stopped in March 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: ANI)
The state government in July this year allowed schools to restart physical classes in the rural areas where COVID-19 prevalence was negligible. The decision mainly benefited the state's Vidarbha region, but schools in major cities like Mumbai and Pune remained closed. (Image: ANI)
The state government in July 2021 allowed schools to restart physical classes in the rural areas where COVID-19 prevalence was negligible. The decision mainly benefited the state's Vidarbha region but schools in major cities like Mumbai and Pune remained closed. (Image: ANI)
Tags: #Current Affairs #gallery #India #Maharashtra #schools #Slideshow
first published: Oct 4, 2021 12:03 pm

