Back to school after 18 months, physical classes schools resume in Maharashtra

Schools across Maharashtra reopened for students of classes 5 to 12 on October 4 more than 18 months after the coronavirus outbreak forced their closure in the state. (Image: ANI)

Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had in September announced that physical classes would resume in schools across the state, as the government issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect students and staff from coronavirus. (Image: ANI)

"Wishing all parents and students the very best as schools reopen across the state today. We hope you enjoy your first day back in a safe atmosphere," the minister tweeted on October 4. According to the Maharashtra government, physical sessions have started for classes 5 to 12 in rural areas and for classes 8 to 12 in urban parts of the state. (Image: ANI)

"We'll welcome the students with flowers & sweets. Most of the teachers are vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated have tested negative in RT-PCR test," said an official of a school in Mumbai's Bora Bazar area.

Students of classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and classes 1 to 7 in urban parts will have to wait before they, too, can return to school. (Image: ANI)

On October 3, the Maharashtra education department conducted a meeting to take stock of the situation before resuming physical classes in schools. (Image: ANI)

As per SOPs issued by the state government for the reopening of schools, it is not mandatory for students to attend physical classes. If they want to attend, they will have to submit consent letters from their parents. (Image: ANI)

In Maharashtra, physical classes in schools were stopped in March 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: ANI)