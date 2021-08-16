Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Death Anniversary: Here are some achievements of the former PM and Bharat Ratna

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an Indian statesman who served three terms as the Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was also a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was the first Indian prime minister not of the Indian National Congress (INC) to serve a full term in office. He was also noted as a poet and a writer.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a member of the Indian Parliament for over five decades, having been elected 10 times to the Lok Sabha, the lower house, and twice to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house. He served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Lucknow, retiring from active politics in 2009 due to health concerns. He was among the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), of which he was president from 1968 to 1972.

In March 1977, Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the minister of external affairs (MEA) in the cabinet of Prime Minister Morarji Desai. He resigned in 1979, and the Janata alliance collapsed soon after. Former members of the BJS formed the BJP in 1980, with Vajpayee its first president.

During his tenure as prime minister, India carried out the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. Atal Bihari Vajpayee sought to improve diplomatic relations with Pakistan, travelling to Lahore by bus to meet with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. After the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan, he sought to restore relations through engagement with President Pervez Musharraf, inviting him to India for a summit at Agra.

The administration of current Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi in 2014 declared that Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday, December 25, would be marked as Good Governance Day. In 2015, he was conferred India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, by the president of India, Pranab Mukherjee. Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018 of age-related illness.

In 2003, news reports suggested a tussle within the BJP with regard to sharing of leadership between Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani. BJP president Venkaiah Naidu had suggested that Advani must lead the party politically at the 2004 general elections, referring to Vajpayee as vikas purush, Hindi for development man, and Advani as loh purush, iron man. When Vajpayee subsequently threatened retirement, Naidu backtracked, announcing that the party would contest the elections under the twin leadership of Vajpayee and Advani.