Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary reopens for tourists after monsoon season

Assam’s Pobitora wildlife sanctuary which is known for its Indian one-horned rhino population reopened on November 10. Moneycontrol News Assam’s Pobitora wildlife sanctuary which is known for its Indian one-horned rhino population reopened on November 10. The sanctuary is situated in Pobitota, outskirts of Gauhati was closed to tourists due to the monsoon season. (Image: AP) A baby elephant plays before the beginning of elephant ride for tourists in Pobitora, outskirts of Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, November 10. (Image: AP) An Indian mahout smears vermilion mixed with mustard oil on the forehead of an elephant as part of rituals before beginning elephant ride for tourists in Pobitora, outskirts of Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, November 10. (Image: AP) People wearing face masks in traditional attire perform Satriya Gayan Bayan during the re-opening of Pobitora wildlife sanctuary. (Image: AP) Tourists ride on elephants during the re-opening of Pobitora wildlife sanctuary. (Image: AP) One-horned rhinoceros graze during the re-opening of Pobitora wildlife sanctuary. (Image: AP) A baby elephant plays with its mother before the beginning of elephant ride for tourists in Pobitora wildlife sanctuary. (Image: AP) Migratory birds fly during the re-opening of Pobitora wildlife sanctuary. (Image: AP) One-horned rhinoceros graze during the re-opening of Pobitora wildlife sanctuary that was closed to tourists due to the monsoon season in Pobitora, outskirts of Gauhati, northeastern Assam state. (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 14, 2020 04:09 pm