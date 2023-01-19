Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pose with family at their engagement ceremony at Antilia: See pics

1/5

Moneycontrol News

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant got engaged in Mumbai on January 19. The couple posed with their family ahead of the ceremony outside Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, where the engagement ceremony took place. (Image: ANI)Anant Ambani was seen in a blue outfit while Radhika Merchant chose a golden lehenga for the occasion. (Image: News18)Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani while Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant. (Image: News18)The couple's engagement ceremony will include the traditional gol dhana ceremony - a pre-wedding ritual in Gujarati Hindus where jaggery and coriander seeds are distributed at the groom's place. (Image: News18)Anant Ambani is a graduate from Brown University and has assumed a leadership role in the renewable energy sector of Reliance Industries. While, Radhika Merchant, who studied at New York University, is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. (Image: News18)