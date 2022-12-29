Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged in Rajasthan: See Pics

Moneycontrol News

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire and Chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL) Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, got engaged to his longtime ladylove Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on December 29 in Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple. The couple had a traditional ceremony in the presence of family members and friends. (Image: Isha Ambani Piramal Instagram)Anant opted for a blue kurta paired with embroidered jacket for the special occasion, while Radhika chose to wear a white and pink embroidered lehenga. (Image: ANI)“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness,” their families said in a statement. (Image: Twitter @mpparimal)The couple spent the day with the families at the temple and participated in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies. (Image: RIL)Radhika hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. (File Images)In June 2022, Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony for Radhika at Jio World Cemtre. Arangetram means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training. It is the debut on-stage performance of a student of Indian classical dance and music following years of training.(Screengrab from video)