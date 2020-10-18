Amit Shah exclusive interview: On India-China LAC face-off, Hathras case and more

Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked about a range of issues in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. Moneycontrol News On the issue of the India-China border dispute, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India will never cede “even an inch” of territory to China and added that the Indian Army is always prepared for any eventuality. Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the government on India-China tensions, saying his party and he had “no right” to point fingers on the issue. Shah said the Congress leader should first give an account to the nation on how much territory his party ceded to China when it was in power. On the alleged gang-rape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, union minister Amit Shah backed chief minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The Home Minister said the case was mishandled at the police station level and not at the level of the government. Union minister Amit Shah commented on the contentious letter written by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray questioning if the latter had turned secular. He said Koshyari could have chosen his words better. The Home Minister talked about the recent controversy created by the Tanishq advertisement that showed an inter-faith couple. Amit Shah said such small incidents cannot break India's social harmony and that its roots are very strong. Speaking about the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election, Shah said Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) decided to go solo even though a reasonable number of seats was offered to it and several attempts at negotiations were made. On the question of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said that his party never wanted to make a political issue out of it. Amit Shah also commented on the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. In the last 18-24 months, several decisions have been taken to curb the problem. I assure you that under Modi ji’s leadership it’s going to be very difficult for people who want to spread drugs, said Shah. First Published on Oct 18, 2020 09:20 am