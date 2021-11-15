MARKET NEWS

All you need to know about the Norovirus and its recent outbreak

Norovirus is a group of viruses that cause gastrointestinal illness. This animal-borne disease causes inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines, as well as severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
At least thirteen cases of the very contagious Norovirus have surfaced in Kerala. Here’s all you need to know about the virus and the recent outbreak. (Image: News18 Creative)
It is a group of viruses that cause gastrointestinal illness. This animal-borne disease causes inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines, as well as severe vomiting and diarrhoea. (Image: News18 Creative)
A person usually develops symptoms 12-48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. (Image: News18 Creative)
To prevent yourself from getting infected from norovirus, was your hands thoroughly with soap and water, clean and disinfect surfaces, carefully was fruits and vegetables, and avoid preparing food when you are sick. (Image: News18 Creative)
At least 13 students of a veterinary college in Pookode, Wayanad, Kerala tested positive for the infection. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
