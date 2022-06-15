All you need to know about the 'Agnipath military recruitment scheme' announced by the government

The Agnipath military recruitment scheme announced on June 14, 2022 is perhaps the biggest change India will see in the way soldiers are recruited
The Union Cabinet approved the Agnipath military recruitment scheme on June 14, 2022. The Agnipath scheme, a new recruitment plan for the armed forces, focuses on including youngsters, marking a significant change in the way soldiers are recruited. Here’s all you need to know about it (Image: News18 Creative)
It will allow Indian youth to serve in the armed forces for four years. (Image: News18 Creative)
The scheme aims to bring about a transformational shift towards more tech-savvy armed forces by hiring youngsters who are in tune with contemporary technological trends. (Image: News18 Creative)
Recruits will get an attractive monthly package along with risk and hardship allowances. (Image: News18 Creative)
A non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh to be provided to all recruits for the duration of the engagement period. (Image: News18 Creative)
Up to 25 percent of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled as regular cadre of the armed forces. (Image: News18 Creative)
Enrolment will be undertaken through an online centralised system for all armed forces. (Image: News18 Creative)