Air quality worsens in Delhi, raises fears of spike in COVID-19 cases

A thick quilt of smog lingered over the Indian capital and its suburbs, fed by smoke from raging agricultural fires that health experts worry could worsen the city’s fight against the coronavirus. Associated Press A thick quilt of smog lingered over the Indian capital and its suburbs, fed by smoke from raging agricultural fires that health experts worry could worsen the city’s fight against the coronavirus. (Image: AP) Air pollution in parts of New Delhi has climbed to levels around nine times what the World Health Organization considers safe, turning grey winter skies into a putrid yellow and shrouding national monuments. (Image: AP) The throat-burning smoke regularly turns the city of 20 million people into the worlds most polluted at this time of the year. (Image: AP) New Delhi’s air pollution woes aren’t new. Every winter season, air pollution levels in the capital soar to dangerous levels and dark yellow haze blankets the city for months. What makes things worse is the burning of crop debris on farms in neighboring states, which sends up huge clouds of smoke that drift toward New Delhi. (Image: AP) This year's haze, however, comes as New Delhi battles a new surge in coronavirus infections, and health experts fear that if the air quality continues to worsen, then people with chronic medical conditions could become more vulnerable. (Image: AP) With fears growing about rising infections, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 5 banned firecrackers from being used this month during Diwali, the Hindu festival of light. (Image: AP) The link between air pollution and worsening COVID-19 cases remains mostly theoretical at the moment. People wait in a queue to get tested for coronavirus in New Delhi, November 6. (Image: AP) But several researchers have said that in addition to factors such as mask wearing, social distancing, population density, and temperature, dirty air should also be considered a key element in coronavirus outbreaks. (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:13 pm