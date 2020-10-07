From anti-smog guns to Pusa decomposer: Here's what the Delhi government is doing to curb pollution this year

Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, have found a low-cost, simple, and effective way to deal with the problem of stubble burning. Delhi Chief Minister demonstrates the Pusa decomposer solution. The government will start spraying ‘Pusa bio-decomposer’ solutions from October 11 to prevent stubble burning in non-basmati rice fields in the national capital. (Image: Twitter @ArvindKejriwal)