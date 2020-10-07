From anti-smog guns to Pusa decomposer: Here's what the Delhi government is doing to curb pollution this year

The authority is finding measures to control pollution, like an anti-dust campaign, reducing smoke caused by agricultural burning and introducing a mobile application that will allow citizens to lodge photo-linked complaints against polluters.
As the mercury drops, Delhi’s air quality begins to worsen. In an attempt to curb air pollution level ahead of winter when the capital is regularly covered in toxic haze, the Delhi government launched an anti-pollution campaign on October 5. (Image: AP)
Stubble burning in the neighbourhood states has cited as a major cause of air pollution in India’s capital. Amid the ongoing pandemic outbreak, the filthy air could make the coronavirus disease more dangerous. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Anti-smog guns are deployed at large construction sites in Delhi as part of measures being taken to control pollution. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, have found a low-cost, simple, and effective way to deal with the problem of stubble burning. Delhi Chief Minister demonstrates the Pusa decomposer solution. The government will start spraying ‘Pusa bio-decomposer’ solutions from October 11 to prevent stubble burning in non-basmati rice fields in the national capital. (Image: Twitter @ArvindKejriwal)
Delhi has often experimented with limiting the number of cars on the road, using large anti-smog guns, and halting construction activity. But the steps have had little effect because neighboring state governments have failed to cooperate. (Image: AP)
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 04:23 pm