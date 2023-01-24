Ahmedabad International Airport SVPI getting ready to handle increased passenger volume

1/7 Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad has planned a number of development and expansion projects including a new integrated terminal building and refurbishment of existing terminals to cater to future passenger traffic demand.

2/7 Majority of the capex projects are related to development of airside and terminal capacity matching with projected exponential passenger growth.

3/7 The facility owned by the Adani Group currently has the terminal capacity of only 8 million annually, while it is expected that the passenger movement will reach approximately 20 million per annum by the end of FY 2025-26, thereby necessitating the expansion work.

4/7 The existing Terminal infrastructure is not fully sufficient to handle the current and extraordinary growing demand. The passenger movement at the SVPI in the current financial year is expected to be 12 million per annum.

5/7 According to the airport operator, some of the activities have already been carried out in addition to the planned works related to the enhancement of terminal infrastructure.

6/7 The strengthened airline connectivity, lounge facility, futuristic technology, seamless ground transportation, new and upgraded service amenities, sustainable and environmental initiatives, and many more new initiatives are among the development projects which have already been executed and are dedicated for use by passengers.