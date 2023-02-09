English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    Aero Show India 2023: World-class jets to glide through Bengaluru skies

    Aero India 2023 is scheduled for February 13-17 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
    Aero Show 2023 will bolster the domestic aviation industry furthering the cause of Make In India
    1/5
    Aero Show 2023's aim is to bolster the domestic aviation industry while furthering the cause of Make In India. (Photo: Invest India twitter)
    rime Minister Narendra Modi will be on hand to help celebrate the Aero India 2023 exhibition's opening. (File image)
    2/5
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on hand to help celebrate the Aero India 2023 exhibition's opening. (File image)
    The Ministry of Defence on Thursday said the 14th Edition of Aero India will have a separate India Pavilion which is based on Fixed Wing Platform theme to showcase India’s growth in the fixed wing area. (Photo: Invest India twitter)
    3/5
    The Ministry of Defence on Thursday said the 14th Edition of Aero India will have a separate India Pavilion which is based on Fixed Wing Platform theme to showcase India’s growth in the fixed wing area. (Photo: Invest India twitter)
    In a historic first - the Naval variant of the LCA Tejas landed on the deck of the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant which is also expected to be the star attraction at India Pavilion 2023. (Photo: Indian Aerospace Defence News twitter)
    4/5
    In a historic first - the Naval variant of the LCA Tejas landed on the deck of the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant which is also expected to be the star attraction at India Pavilion 2023. (Photo: Indian Aerospace Defence News twitter)
    - US aerospace company Lockheed Martin will spotlight its most innovative fleet to the Indian Armed Forces during this time – C-130J transport, MH-60R Romeo Multi Mission Helicopter, JAVELIN Weapon System, and a S-92 multirole helicopter. (Photo: Amit Jindal, State Co-Treasurer BJP Chandigarh twitter)
    5/5
    US aerospace company Lockheed Martin will spotlight its most innovative fleet to the Indian Armed Forces during this time – C-130J transport, MH-60R Romeo Multi Mission Helicopter, JAVELIN Weapon System, and a S-92 multirole helicopter. (Photo: Amit Jindal, State Co-Treasurer BJP Chandigarh twitter)