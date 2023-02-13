Aero India 2023 takes off in Bengaluru

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

Moneycontrol News

Read More

World views India not just as a market, but also a potential defence partner, says PM Modi as he inaugurated Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on February 13. Image Source: ANI"New India of 21st century will now neither lose any opportunity, nor lag behind in hard work. We're ready. On the path to reforms, we're bringing revolution in every sector. The country, which was the biggest defence importer for decades, now exports defence equipment to 75 countries," says PM Modi.Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps. Image source: ANIIndian Coast Guard is going to place orders for nine more Made-in-India ALH Dhruv helicopters for deployment in operational areas, says officiating chief of Indian Coast Guard, Rakesh Pal. Image Source: ANIAero India 2023: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the 'India Pavilion'. Image Source: ANI