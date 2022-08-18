A look at some of the lesser known dog breeds native to India

Moneycontrol News

The famed Mudhol Hounds from Karnataka’s Mudhol city are likely to become a part of the Special Protection Group (SPG) responsible for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These desi dogs became the talk of the town after PM Modi spoke of them in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)Mudhol Hound also called Caravan Hounds, belongs to the sight hound category. Mudhol Hound is the first Indian dog to be drafted into the Indian Army. (Image: News18 Creative)Himachali Hound locally called ‘Gaddi’ dog is usually black and tan or solid black with some markings on toes, chest and neck, they have small drooped ears and heavily plumed tail that is curled over their back. (Image: News18 Creative)Rajapalayam, also known as the Polygar Hound or Indian Ghost Hound, was the constant companion, boar hunter and guard of the royalty and aristocracy in Southern India. (Image: News18 Creative)Kanni and Chippiparai specialize in hunting hares, wild boars and blackbucks. Since the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, these dogs have been acting as guard dogs. (Image: News18 Creative)Combai, classified as terriers, historically used for boar hunting and guarding purposes. CRPF recently recruited Combai dogs into their Dog Breeding and Training School. (Image: News18 Creative)Indian Pariah dog, also known as INDog, was named by the British after the Pariah tribe of south India. It is an ancient breed – its ancestors go back 4,500 years. (Image: News18 Creative)