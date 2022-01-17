MARKET NEWS

A look at how strong is India's military strength for 2022

With the strength of 1.45 lakh active military manpower, India is ranked fourth for the year 2022 Global Firepower (GFP) annual defense review.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST
With the strength of 1.45 lakh active military manpower, India is ranked fourth for the year 2022 Global Firepower (GFP) annual defense review. A total of 140 countries were considered. Each country is evaluated on a multitude of factors related to a prolonged offensive or defensive military campaign and the GFP list was compiled on the basis of the PwrIndx rating. India holds a power index score of 0.0979. (Image: News18 Creative)
Country’s total aircraft strength is 2,182, which includes both fixed-wing and rotorcraft platforms from all branches of services. (Image: News18 Creative)
India have 12,000 armored vehicles and 4,614 tanks. Find out the country’s land forces figures. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at India’s naval forces. (Image: News18 Creative)
United States is the world’s most powerful militaries in the world. Take a look at the top 10. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #India #Indian military #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jan 17, 2022 07:54 pm

