    A glimpse of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake memorial

    The memorial has been built over nearly 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience and also remember 13,000 people who died during the 2001 earthquake which had epicentre in Bhuj and left thousands displaced

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 inaugurated Smriti Van memorial, which celebrates the resilience shown by people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in the Kutch region of Gujarat. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    PM Modi reviewed the memorial and the museum. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Modi said Smriti Van is a tribute to the lost lives and the remarkable fighting spirit of the people of Kutch. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    The memorial has been built over nearly 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience, following the death of 13,000 people during the 2001 earthquake which had its epicentre in Bhuj and thousands were forced to be displaced. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    The museum is situated outside the Anjar city of Gujarat and has been constructed under the guidance of CM Bhupendra Patel. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    The 2001 Gujarat earthquake occurred on January 26, India’s 52nd Republic Day. The earthquake with its epicenter in Kutch was measured 7.7 on the moment magnitude scale. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    The memorial carries names of the people, who lost their lives during the earthquake. It also has a state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    The museum showcases Gujarat's topography, rebuilding initiatives and success stories after the 2001 earthquake, and informs about different kinds of disasters and future readiness for any type of disaster. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    It also has a block to relive the experience of an earthquake with the help of a 5D simulator and another block for people to pay homage to the lost souls. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi) (With inputs from PTI)
    Tags: #Bhuj #earthquake #India #PM Narendra Modi #Slideshow #Smriti van museum
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 02:22 pm
