A glimpse of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 inaugurated Smriti Van memorial, which celebrates the resilience shown by people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in the Kutch region of Gujarat. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

Modi reviewed the memorial and the museum. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Modi said Smriti Van is a tribute to the lost lives and the remarkable fighting spirit of the people of Kutch. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

The memorial has been built over nearly 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience, following the death of 13,000 people during the 2001 earthquake, which had its epicentre in Bhuj, displacing thousands of people. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

The museum is situated outside the Anjar city of Gujarat and has been constructed under the guidance of CM Patel. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

The 2001 Gujarat earthquake struck on January 26 as the country celebrated its 52nd Republic Day. The earthquake with its epicenter in Kutch measured 7.7 on the moment magnitude scale. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

The memorial carries the names of the people who lost their lives. It also has a state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

The museum showcases Gujarat's topography, rebuilding initiatives and success stories after the 2001 earthquake. It also talks about different kinds of disasters and readiness for such an event. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)