88th Indian Air Force Day | A glimpse of aircraft, fighter jets in IAF

From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, IAF personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. Moneycontrol News In 2020, India celebrates its 88th Indian Air Force Day on October 8. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established in 1932. From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, IAF personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. On this occasion, let’s honour the dedication and sacrifice of our brave warriors of the Air Force, and felicitate them for securing our skies. But it is not just about the warriors but also the choppers and fighter jets used by the Indian Air Force which makes them the fourth strongest air force in the world. Here’s a look at some of the fighter jets and aircrafts which help air force personnel dominate in combat situations. (Image: AFP) Rafale | The Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC) SU-30MKI “Flanker” | The Su-30MKI, also known as Sukhoi, is a twinjet multirole air superiority, all-weather, long-range fighter aircraft. Sukhoi is a Russian origin aircraft and carries One X 30mm GSH gun along with 8000 kg external armament. The Flanker is capable of carrying a variety of medium-range guided air to air missiles. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC) Mi-35 | The twin-engine turboshaft, assault, anti-armour helicopter is capable of carrying 8 men assault squad with four-barrel 12.7 mm rotary gun in nose barbette and up to 1500 kg of external ordnance including Scorpion anti-tank missiles. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC) C-17 “Globemaster” | The C-17 is a high-wing, 4-engine, T-tailed military-transport aircraft, capable of carrying large equipment, supplies & troops both by day & night. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC) C-130J “Super Hercules” | The C-130J is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft. IAF has integrated this machine for Special Ops, HADR missions & air maintenance roles. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC) AH-64E Apache | The Apache is a twin-turbo shaft attack helicopter with a tandem cockpit for two crew & a tailwheel-type landing gear arrangement. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC) LCA “Tejas” | The Tejas is an indigenously developed, single-engine, fourth-generation, high-agility, multirole, supersonic light combat aircraft. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC) Mi-17 V5 | The Mi-17 V5 is a medium-lift helicopter, equipped with state-of-art navigational equipment & modern avionics, designed to be deployed for troops & arms transport, fire support and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC) IL-76 “Gajraj” | A four-engine, multi-purpose, turbofan strategic airlifter & military-transport aircraft. The aircraft can deliver heavy machinery to remote areas, carry tanks, artillery & is utilised for #HADR Operations. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC) ALH Rudra | It is an indigenously produced attack helicopter, capable of a wide range of missions, including reconnaissance, troop transport, anti-tank warfare, and close air support. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC) The MiG-21 | A supersonic air combat interceptor known for its agility and swift response. (Image: Twitter @AIF_MCC) CH-47F (I) Chinook | The aircraft is an advanced multi-mission, tandem rotor helicopter with unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions. (Image: AFP) First Published on Oct 8, 2020 02:02 pm