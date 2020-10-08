88th Indian Air Force Day | A glimpse of aircraft, fighter jets in IAF

In 2020, India celebrates its 88th Indian Air Force Day on October 8. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the Indian Air Force (IAF) was established in 1932. From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, IAF personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. On this occasion, let’s honour the dedication and sacrifice of our brave warriors of the Air Force, and felicitate them for securing our skies. But it is not just about the warriors but also the choppers and fighter jets used by the Indian Air Force which makes them the fourth strongest air force in the world. Here’s a look at some of the fighter jets and aircrafts which help air force personnel dominate in combat situations. (Image: AFP)