Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

88th Indian Air Force Day | A glimpse from Air Force Day parade

This year, a total of 56 aircraft, including 19 fighters and seven transport aircraft along with 19 helicopters, took part in the aerial show for the celebration on 88th Indian Air Force Day.

Moneycontrol News
On October 8 the Indian Air Force celebrates the 88th anniversary of IAF, showcasing its air power at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. The day witnessed a grand parade by the air force personnel and the air display by various IAF aircrafts. The newly inducted Rafale aircraft also performed during the celebration. Here’s a glimpse from the 2020 Air Force Day parade. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)

Indian Air Force (IAF) soldiers march during the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad on October 8. (Image: AFP)

The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. The force celebrated its 88th anniversary this year with the annual parade at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad which includes air display of various aircraft.

The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. The force celebrated its 88th anniversary this year with the annual parade at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad which includes air display of various aircraft. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)

Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria (R) salutes from a military vehicle as he inspects the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad. (Image: AFP)

This year, a total of 56 aircraft, including 19 fighters and seven transport aircraft along with 19 helicopters, took part in the aerial show for the celebration on 88th Indian Air Force Day. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)

IAF paratroopers from the 'Akashganga' skydiving team glide during the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad. (Image: AFP)

Indian Air Force newly recruited Rafale fighter jet flies past during the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad. (Image: AFP)

Indian Air Force helicopters present an aerial display during the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations, at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)

Indian Air Force Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) 'Sarang' team perform on the occasion of the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad. (Image: AFP)

Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft (C) flies past along with other fighter crafts of IAF during the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad. (Image: AFP)

IAF soldiers stand next to the newly launched Rafale fighter jet during the 88th Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force station in Ghaziabad. (Image: AFP)

Apache helicopters of IAF performs during the 88th Indian Air Force Day at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Image: AFP)

IAF Chinook helicopter performed during the 2020 Air Force Day parade at Hindon Airbase on Ghaziabad. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)

First Published on Oct 8, 2020 03:19 pm

