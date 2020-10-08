88th Indian Air Force Day | A glimpse from Air Force Day parade

On October 8, the Indian Air Force celebrates the 88th anniversary of IAF, showcasing its air power at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. The day witnessed a grand parade by the air force personnel and the air display by various IAF aircrafts. The newly inducted Rafale aircraft also performed during the celebration. Here’s a glimpse from the 2020 Air Force Day parade. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)