76th Independence Day: PM Modi unfurls tricolor at Red Fort to begin celebration, addresses nation

India celebrate 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebration by unfurling the tricolor at Red Fort in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)PM Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. This is Modi’s ninth Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)This day commemorates India’s independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. (Image: Twitter @DrSJaishankar)The celebration of Independence Day honors the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for defence Ajay bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)The Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour, which consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)