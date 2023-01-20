74th Republic Day | A glimpse of parade rehearsals ahead of R-Day celebrations on January 26

1/7

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023. The day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. Preparations are in full swing in the national capital. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Republic Day parade rehearsals were held in Delhi's newly renovated Kartavya Path (earlier Rajpath), the stretch of road between India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)The parade, which showcases India's military prowess and cultural richness, ambled down the Kartavya Path, from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Red Fort via the India Gate. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Indian fighter aircraft Jaguars flew in a formation during Republic Day parade rehearsals, in New Delhi. (Image: AP)Indian Air Force C 130 Hercules, center, flew in a formation with four Rafale fighter jets during Republic Day parade rehearsals, in New Delhi. (Image: AP)Indian Air Force C17 Globemaster, bottom, with fighter aircraft Su30, flew past during Republic Day parade rehearsals, in New Delhi. (Image: AP)Punjab police personnel took part in a rehearsal ahead of the upcoming Republic Day parade in Amritsar. (Image: AFP)