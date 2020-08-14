74th Independence Day | Remembering India's great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country

India is all geared up to celebrate its 74th Independence Day. Like every year, the celebration will take place amid multi-layered security arrangements. But this year there will be a mandatory adherence to social distancing and other precautionary measures due to coronavirus pandemic. India gained its independence on August 15, 1947 after being under British Raj. Several freedom fighters fought to free the country from British rule. While celebrating the big day let’s remember millions of our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our independence. Here are some of the great freedom fighters of India whose courage and patriotism continues to inspire us to work for a prosperous and even stronger India. (Image: Getty Images)