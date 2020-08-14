74th Independence Day | Remembering India's great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country

While celebrating the big day let’s remember millions of our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our independence Moneycontrol News India is all geared up to celebrate its 74th Independence Day. Like every year, the celebration will take place amid multi-layered security arrangements. But this year there will be a mandatory adherence to social distancing and other precautionary measures due to coronavirus pandemic. India gained its independence on August 15, 1947 after being under British Raj. Several freedom fighters fought to free the country from British rule. While celebrating the big day let’s remember millions of our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our independence. Here are some of the great freedom fighters of India whose courage and patriotism continues to inspire us to work for a prosperous and even stronger India. (Image: Getty Images) Mangal Pandey | Early martyr of the 1857 rebellion. He was a soldier of the British Indian army, but rebelled against his commanders. He was executed on 8 April 1857 in Barrackpore. (Image: Wikimedia) Bhagat Singh | An Indian socialist revolutionary known for his acts of dramatic violence against the British. He was executed at age 23, which made him a folk hero of the Indian independence movement. (Image: Wikimedia) Rani Lakshmibai | The ruler of Jhansi was one of the leading figures of the Indian rebellion of 1857 and became a symbol of resistance to the British Raj for Indian nationalists. (Image: Wikimedia) BR Ambedkar | He was Independent India’s first Minister of Law and Justice and the chief architect of India’s Constitution. Ambedkar also campaigned against issues like social discrimination towards untouchables (dalits) and also supported social rights of women. (Image: Wikimedia) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel | He was an Indian barrister and played a leading role in the country’s struggle for independence. Popularly known as Sardar Patel, he also served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of India. He was involved in the non-violent civil disobedience and Quit India movements. (Image: Getty Images) Chandra Shekhar Azad | Azad was an Indian revolutionary who reorganised the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) under its new name of Hindustan Socialist Republican Army (HSRA). When he was arrested for participation in the non-cooperation movement and when produced before the judge he mentioned his name as ‘Azad (free)’, his father’s name as ‘Swatantrata (Independence)’ and ‘Jail’ as his residence. (Image: Wikimedia) Sarojini Naidu | Popularly known as ‘Nightingale of India,’ she was an Indian political activist and poet. Naidu worked towards attaining freedom from the colonial regime and social reform. (Image: Getty Images) Subhas Chandra Bose | Founded the Indian Legion and revamped the Indian National Army. Bose is known for his role in India’s Independence movement. He was a participant of non-cooperation movement and a leader of the Indian National Congress. He worked with Jawaharlal Nehru for independence. (Image: News18) Jawaharlal Nehru | Founding father of the nation, an independence activist, and subsequently the first Prime Minister, Nehru was a central figure in Indian politics before and after Independence. (Image: Wikimedia) Mahatma Gandhi | Father of the Nation, was the preeminent leader of the Indian independence movement in British-ruled India. Employing non-violent civil disobedience, Gandhi led India to independence and inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world. (Image: Wikimedia) First Published on Aug 14, 2020 10:26 pm