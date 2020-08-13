74th Independence Day | Preparation ongoing across India ahead of the celebration

Preparations ahead of 74th Independence Day celebration is ongoing across India. Ministry of Health Affairs has also released the guidelines to be followed during the occasion following the precautionary measures against the pandemic.
This year Independence Day celebrations will be markedly different due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. As the global crisis is still far from over, 350 police personnel who will constitute the guard of honour have been kept in isolation at the newly constructed police colony in Delhi Cantonment. The move came in keeping them in isolation was necessary to ensure the high-profile guests coming in their contact on Independence Day do not contract the disease from them. (Image: AFP)
Security personnel and officials conduct full dress rehearsals of the Independence Day ceremony at the Red fort monument during rain in New Delhi, August 13. (Image: AP)
Police officers wearing masks take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations, in Kolkata, August 13. (Image: Reuters)
Soldiers take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, August 13. (Image: Reuters)
School children covered in plastic maintain social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic during a full dress rehearsal of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red fort monument as it rains in New Delhi, August 13. (Image: AP)
Security personnel conduct a mock drill during full dress rehearsals of the Independence Day ceremony on the rampart of Red fort monument as it rains in New Delhi, August 13. (Image: AP)
Indian paramilitary soldiers wearing face masks participate in the final dress rehearsals for India's Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati, August 13. (Image: AP)
Indian Punjab police personnel take part in a rehearsal for the upcoming ceremony to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day in Amritsar on August 10. (Image: AFP)
Officers of the state police department play their instruments while taking part in a rehearsal ahead of the upcoming Independence Day parade in Kolkata on August 6. (Image: AFP)
Labourers paint a flag pole supporting the Indian national flag ahead of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, in Chennai on August 6. (Image: AFP)
Officers of the state police department wearing face masks take part in a rehearsal ahead of the upcoming Independence Day parade in Kolkata on August 6. (Image: AFP)
Members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of Kolkata police wearing face masks take part in rehearsal for the Independence Day parade, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Kolkata, August 11. (Image: Reuters)
Officers of the state police department wearing face masks take part in a rehearsal ahead of the upcoming Independence Day parade in Kolkata on August 6. (Image: AFP)
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 08:53 am