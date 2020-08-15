74th Independence Day | History and significance of India's independence

This year India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day remembering the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters, political leaders and citizens in order to free the motherland. Moneycontrol News Independence Day is annually celebrated on August 15 in India commemorating the nation’s independence from the British. Every year the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag at the Red Fort to commemorate the big day. (Image: PTI) Independence Day is celebrated with huge enthusiasm and zeal across the country and is observed with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events throughout the. But this year celebration will not be the same due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Let’s take a look at the history and significance of the Independence Day. (File Image: Reuters) In 1757, British rule began in India which was followed by the victory of English East India Company at the Battle of Plassey and gained control over the country. (Image: Getty Images) Mahatma Gandhi leading quit-India movement from the front. British Government in the early 1947 announced to transfer all powers to the Indians by June 1948. (Image: Getty Images) Jawaharlal Nehru's famous speech "Tryst with destiny" (Image: Getty Images) The day August 15 is also marked as the anniversary of partition of British ruled India into two countries, India and Pakistan due to the violence between Muslims and Hindus. The partition was accompanied by violent riots and mass casualties, and the displacement of nearly 15 million people due to religious violence. (Image: Getty Images) Red Fort in Delhi is also an important symbol as on 15 August, 1947, the first Prime Minister of Independent India Jawaharlal Nehru unveiled India's flag. (Image: Getty Images) This year India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day remembering the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters, political leaders and citizens in order to free the motherland. (Image: Getty Images) First Published on Aug 12, 2020 01:50 pm