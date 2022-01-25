73rd Republic Day | Watch these Bollywood movies to rekindle patriotic fervour

Swades, 2004 | Ashutosh Gowariker directorial ‘Swades’ revolves around how a NASA scientist, played by Shahrukh Khan, falls in love with his motherland India all over again and dedicates his life to develop his childhood hometown.

Rang De Basanti, 2006 | The film revolves around the youngsters who are cast in a docudrama showcasing the freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement, which later on inspired them to fight against the corruption of their own government. The film features an ensemble cast consisting of Aamir Khan, R Madhvan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Cyrus Sahukar, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Pattern. (Image: imdb.com)

Raazi, 2018 | This Meghna Gulzar directorial starring Alia Bhatt is a story of a young Kashmiri girl Sehmat Khan who is married to a Pakistani army officer, Vicky Kaushal, and moves to Pakistan as an Indian spy to gather intelligence.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, 2019 | The movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on true events and revolves around the surgical strike conducted by India on terror launchpads in Pakistan after the 2016 Pulwama attack.