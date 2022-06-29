47th GST Council Meeting: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the outcomes of two-day meet while addressing media

Moneycontrol News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the media on June 29 to announce the outcomes of the two-day meeting of the 47th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in Chandigarh.Several key issues has been discussed during the meeting in Chandigarh. "The highlight of the two-day GST Council Meeting is that we could consider, discuss and decide on four GoM reports. The meeting did justice to the good work done by the Group of Ministers on four different matters."The two-day meeting that began on June 28 saw participation by Union Ministers of State for Finance and finance ministers of state and Union Territories as well as senior officials from the Centre and states.The council has given the GoM more time to decide on rate rationalization measures..The council also considered tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and has given the GoM more time until July 15 to firm up its report after to stakeholders.