26/11 anniversary | Remembering heroes who gave their lives

Tributes poured in on the 12th anniversary of 26/11 attacks for those who laid down their lives during the series of terrorist strikes in Mumbai. The deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks shook the nation. On November 26, 2008, 10 armed terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba sailed to India’s financial capital unleashing one of the most brutal attacks in the history of the country, killing 166 people and injuring 300 others. The militants attacked popular city landmarks such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel leaving a trail of blood that haunts the country to this day. Among those who lost their lives included members of India’s security forces, three railway officials of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and foreign nationals. Let’s remember our heroes and pay tribute to them who lost their lives while saving us. (Image: Reuters)