26/11 anniversary | Remembering heroes who gave their lives

Tributes poured in on the 12th anniversary of 26/11 attacks for those who laid down their lives during the series of terrorist strikes in Mumbai. The deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks shook the nation. On November 26, 2008, 10 armed terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba sailed to India’s financial capital unleashing one of the most brutal attacks in the history of the country, killing 166 people and injuring 300 others. The militants attacked popular city landmarks such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel leaving a trail of blood that haunts the country to this day. Among those who lost their lives included members of India’s security forces, three railway officials of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and foreign nationals. Let’s remember our heroes and pay tribute to them who lost their lives while saving us. (Image: Reuters)
Hemant Karkare | He was the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). He was killed in action by Pakistani terrorists during 2008 Mumbai attacks. In 2009, Karkare was awarded with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry decoration. He also led the investigation of the 2008 Malegaon blasts.
Tukaram Omble | He was a Mumbai police officer and army soldier, who served as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Mumbai Police. He was martyred in action while fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Girgaum Chowpatty Mumbai, and was instrumental in apprehending Ajmal Kasab alive. The Indian government posthumously honoured Omble, on 26 January 2009, with the Ashoka Chakra. Omble is memorialized by a bronze statue at Chowpatty.
Ashok Kamte | Serving as the Additional Commissioner of the Mumbai Police, supervising the Eastern region, Kamte was martyred in action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was posthumously awarded with the Ashoka Chakra on 26 January 2009.
Vijay Salaskar | Police inspector and encounter specialist with the Mumbai police, Salaskar was widely credited with killing 75–80 criminals in encounters. Salaskar was martyred while fighting terrorists in the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. His patriotism and bravery was honoured with the Ashoka Chakra on 26 January 2009.
Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan | The Indian Army officer, serving in the elite Special Action Group of the National Security Guards, was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra on 26 January 2009 by the former president of India, Pratibha Patil.
Gajender Singh Bisht | He was an NSG commando and Havildar (Sergeant) who made his supreme sacrifice during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. His act of bravery was honoured with the Ashoka Chakra award on 26 January 2009.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 03:18 pm