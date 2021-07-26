Kargil Vijay Diwas: India pays tribute to 1999 war heroes

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas. (Image: ANI)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

“On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021, I visited the National War Memorial in New Delhi and paid tributes to those brave soldiers who fought valiantly and laid down their lives for the nation. Their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered and inspire coming generations,” tweeted Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, and CISC Vice Admiral Atul Jain pay tribute at National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas. (Image: ANI)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offers floral tribute at war memorial in Guwahati’s Dighali Pukhuri while taking part in Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed by Sainik Welfare Directorate, Assam. (Image: Twitter/ @ddnews_guwahati)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma pays tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas. “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, paid tribute to North East's brave sons- Meghalaya's Capt. Clifford Nongrum and Manipur's Maj. David Manlun. We salute their unflinching courage and supreme sacrifice. Every Indian is proud of their heroism and service to the nation,” he tweeted. (Image: Twitter/ @SangmaConrad)

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt pays tribute to soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas. (Image: ANI)

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Electronics and Information Technology pays tribute to soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas. (Image: Twitter/@Rajeev_GoI)