1942 Quit India Movement: Things to know about the movement

Moneycontrol News

August 8, 2022 marks the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. Seven things you should know about the movement. (Image: News18 Creative)The Quit India Movement Resolution was passed at the Wardha Conference of All India Congress Committee in July 1942. (Image: News18 Creative)The movement was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942. (Image: News18 Creative)The slogan ‘Quit India’ was coined by Yusuf Meherally who was a socialist and also a trade unionist. (Image: News18 Creative)Gowalia Tank Maidan also known as August Kranti Maidan, in Mumbai is the place where Gandhi delivered his speech marking the beginning of the movement. (Image: News18 Creative)Several national leaders were arrested, among them were Mahatma Gandhi, Abdul Kalam Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Image: News18 Creative)The event was followed by an uproar among the people and the emergence of several young leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia, Jai Prakash Narayan, SM Joshi, and others who continued to fuel the fire of the movement throughout India during the period of World War II. (Image: News18 Creative)