103rd Birth Anniversary of Arjan Singh | Remembering the iconic air warrior's contribution to the nation

On April 15, Indian Air Force pays tribute to legendary air warrior late marshal Arjan Singh on his 103rd birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to the nation and IAF. (Image: PIB)Singh was born on April 15, 1919 in Lyallpur, now Faisalabad in Pakistan. At the age of 19, he was selected for training at RAF College, Cranwell and was commissioned into Royal Air Force as a pilot officer in December 1939. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)He was awarded Distinguished Flying Cross for outstanding leadership, great skill and courage in the Burma campaign during World War II. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)On August 15, 1947, when India gained Independence, he was honoured for leading the fly-past of more than a hundred IAF aircraft over the Red Fort in Delhi. On August 1, 1964, he took over as the Chief of the Air Staff as Air Marshal. (File Image: AFP)In September 1965, when Pakistan launched its Operation Grand Slam in which an armoured thrust targeted the vital town of Akhnur, Singh led the IAF and gained air superiority over Pakistan Air Force in an hour and helped Indian Army score strategic victories. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his leadership during the 1965 War. Singh became the first Air Chief Marshal of the Indian Air Force. (Image: AFP)After three decades, Singh retired in July 1969 but continued to contribute for the betterment and welfare of IAF. He served the nation as the ambassador to Switzerland, the Holy See and Liechtenstein from 1971 to 1974, following which he headed the High Commission of India to Kenya at Nairobi from 1974 to 1977. He also served as a member of The Minorities Commission of India from 1978 to 1981 and as the Lt Governor of Delhi from 1989 to 1990. (File Image: AFP)In recognition of his services, the government conferred the rank of the Marshal of the Air Force on Singh in January 2002 making him the first five star rank officer of the IAF. To commemorate his contribution, Air Force Station Panagarh was renamed as Air Force Station Arjan Singh in 2016. (File Image: AFP)The country lost the iconic air warrior on September 16, 2017. His dynamic personality, professional competence, leadership and strategic vision sets him apart as an icon of the IAF. (Image: Twitter @PRODefNgp)