10 Indian states with largest potential life expectancy loss due to air pollution

Air pollution levels shorten the average Indian life expectancy by 9.7 years for the residents of Indian capital. According to the findings in the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) released by the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago (EPIC), 40 percent of the country’s population – living in the Indo-Gangetic plains of northern India, which includes the megacities of Delhi and Kolkata, are on track to lose more than nine years of life expectancy on average if pollution levels of 2019 persist. India’s high levels of air pollution have expanded geographically over time. Compared to a couple decades ago, particulate pollution is no longer a feature of the Indo-Gangetic plains alone. The recent data from AQLI the underscores the health threat of a world without policy action. Unless global particulate air pollution is reduced to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guideline, the average person is set to lose 2.2 years off their lives. Residents of the most polluted areas of the world could see their lives cut short by 5 years or more. Let's find out top ten states where the life expectancy of an individual can be saved if the pollution levels are maintained as prescribed by the WHO, which would otherwise be lost due to pollution.