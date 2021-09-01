MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

10 Indian states with largest potential life expectancy loss due to air pollution

India’s high levels of air pollution have expanded geographically over time. Compared to a couple decades ago, particulate pollution is no longer a feature of the Indo-Gangetic plains alone. The recent data from AQLI the underscores the health threat of a world without policy action. Here is the list of ten states where the life expectancy of an individual can be saved if the pollution levels are maintained as prescribed by the WHO, which would otherwise be lost due to pollution.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
Air pollution levels shorten the average Indian life expectancy by 9.7 years for the residents of Indian capital. According to the findings in the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) released by the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago (EPIC), 40 percent of the country’s population – living in the Indo-Gangetic plains of northern India, which includes the megacities of Delhi and Kolkata, are on track to lose more than nine years of life expectancy on average if pollution levels of 2019 persist. India’s high levels of air pollution have expanded geographically over time. Compared to a couple decades ago, particulate pollution is no longer a feature of the Indo-Gangetic plains alone. The recent data from AQLI the underscores the health threat of a world without policy action. Unless global particulate air pollution is reduced to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guideline, the average person is set to lose 2.2 years off their lives. Residents of the most polluted areas of the world could see their lives cut short by 5 years or more. Here is the list of ten states where the life expectancy of an individual can be saved if the pollution levels are maintained as prescribed by the WHO, which would otherwise be lost due to pollution.
Air pollution levels shorten the average Indian life expectancy by 9.7 years for the residents of Indian capital. According to the findings in the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) released by the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago (EPIC), 40 percent of the country’s population – living in the Indo-Gangetic plains of northern India, which includes the megacities of Delhi and Kolkata, are on track to lose more than nine years of life expectancy on average if pollution levels of 2019 persist. India’s high levels of air pollution have expanded geographically over time. Compared to a couple decades ago, particulate pollution is no longer a feature of the Indo-Gangetic plains alone. The recent data from AQLI the underscores the health threat of a world without policy action. Unless global particulate air pollution is reduced to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guideline, the average person is set to lose 2.2 years off their lives. Residents of the most polluted areas of the world could see their lives cut short by 5 years or more. Let's find out top ten states where the life expectancy of an individual can be saved if the pollution levels are maintained as prescribed by the WHO, which would otherwise be lost due to pollution.
10 | Average person in Chandigarh will lose 5.5 years of life expectancy due to air pollution.
10 | Average person in Chandigarh will lose 5.5 years of life expectancy due to air pollution.
9 | In Punjab, residents could live 5.6 longer if pollution levels met the WHO guidelines.
9 | In Punjab, residents could live 5.6 longer if pollution levels met the WHO guidelines.
8 | Rajasthan resident can lose 5.6 year of their lives due to air pollution.
8 | Rajasthan resident can lose 5.6 year of their lives due to air pollution.
7 | Air pollution in Madhya Pradesh can cost 5.9 year of individuals life.
7 | Air pollution in Madhya Pradesh can cost 5.9 year of individuals life.
6 | If the 2019 air pollution level persist, people of West Bengal can lose 6.7 years of their lives.
6 | If the 2019 air pollution level persist, people of West Bengal can lose 6.7 years of their lives.
5 | Jharkhand people can lose 7.3 years of their lives due to air pollution.
5 | Jharkhand people can lose 7.3 years of their lives due to air pollution.
4 | Resident of Haryana can lose 8.4 years of their lives due to air pollution.
4 | Resident of Haryana can lose 8.4 years of their lives due to air pollution.
3 | Life expectancy of people in Bihar can be shorten by 8.8 years if the 2019 air pollution level persist.
3 | Life expectancy of people in Bihar can be shorten by 8.8 years if the 2019 air pollution level persist.
2 | Residents of Uttar Pradesh can lose 9.5 years of their lives due to air pollution.
2 | Residents of Uttar Pradesh can lose 9.5 years of their lives due to air pollution.
1 | Air pollution levels in Delhi can shorten the life expectancy by an average of more than nine years.
1 | Air pollution levels in Delhi can shorten the life expectancy by an average of more than nine years.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Air pollution #environment #Health #India #Slideshow #World News
first published: Sep 1, 2021 04:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.