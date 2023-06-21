International Yoga Day 2023: Popular yoga poses and their benefits

1/5 June 21 is celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Yoga and it aims at focusing on enhancing global awareness of the numerous advantages of yoga practice. This will be the 9th edition of International Yoga Day and the theme for this year is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" is the topic for this year's International Yoga Day 2023, which effectively describes the shared ambition of "One Earth, One Family, and One Future." Here's a look at some prominent yoga styles and their advantages. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/5 Ashtanga Yoga | In Sanskrit, it means “eight limbs”. It is an outstanding yoga pose for strengthening the core as well as toning the body shape. It also increases flexibility over time and can greatly help reduce stress and anxiety and improve concentration power. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/5 Power Yoga | It has a similar structure to Ashtanga yoga. If you want a toned and strong body then this is the right yoga pose for you. If practised regularly, Power Yoga will help in burning calories and boost your metabolism. It will also keep your body healthy internally as it helps in detoxifying hormones and improves blood circulation. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/5 Hatha Yoga| Hatha Yoga focuses on postures and breath control to stimulate subtle channels. This pose is popularly practised for improving sleeping habits, reducing stress and anxiety, relieving arthritis and most importantly controlling anger. It can also help in beating depression and reduce menopause symptoms. (Image: News 18 Creative)