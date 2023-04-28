Diabetes diet: 10 superfoods that help you manage blood sugar

1/11

A healthy diet is critical for diabetes and prediabetes patients because balancing their blood sugar levels goes a long way in managing the disease. While body weight, a regular fitness and exercise routine and even your genetics play a crucial role in dealing with this lifestyle disease, a healthy diet helps in controlling your blood sugar fluctuations, and even promote overall health. Here are 17 foods you must include in your diet if you want to managed your diabetic condition. (Image: Canva)

Broccoli and broccoli sprouts: Multiple studies have confirmed broccoli’s reputation as a superfood when it comes to managing diabetes, thanks largely to a chemical called sulforaphene that is produced when the vegetable is chopped or chewed. According to nutritionists and dietitians, broccoli and broccoli sprouts help develop insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. This gives credence to the fact that eating cruciferous vegetables are beneficial to lowering risk of Type 2 diabetes. The best way to get the most out of your broccoli or the sprout is to have it raw or lightly steamed. (Image: Canva)

Pumpking and pumpkin seeds: Full of fiber and antioxidants, and high in carbs like polysachharides, pumpkin is a must-have in any diet for regulating blood sugar levels. You can have pumpkin roasted or steamed and include it in your diet. Pumpkin’s seeds, too, are packed with healthy fats and proteins, making them a good choice. According to research, dietary polysaccharides can effectively improve hyperglycemia, hyperlipidemia, low-grade inflammation, and oxidative stress in Type 2 diabetes patients. (Image: Canva)

Peanuts, cashew, almonds: Nuts are the most common source of protein you must add to your daily diet to manage diabetes and regulate blood sugar levels, according to experts. Often used as in-between meal fillers, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, and pine nuts are some of the common nuts that are considered excellent food to eat on a low-carb diet. From diabetes to heart health, anti-inflammatory and weight reduction, daily consumption of nuts can help in multiple ways by reducing disease risk and improving gut health. Nuts are known to be an excellent source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are known to help fight heart diseases by lowering cholesterol levels, and stroke risks and preventing gallstones. Studies have proven that consuming nuts and almonds through the day help reduce both fasting and post-meal blood sugar levels. (Image: Canva)

Okra: This vegetable is an excellent source of compounds like polysaccharides and flavonoid antioxidants that are critical to lowering blood sugar levels. Studies have confirmed that Rhamnogalacturonan, the main polysaccharide in okra, is a powerful antidiabetic compound. In addition, it also reduces blood sugar by inhibiting certain enzymes because it contains certain flavonoids. (Image: Canva)

Flax seeds: Loaded with fiber and healthy fats, you can mix flax seeds in yoghurt to significantly reduce your HbA1c count. Dietitians say that just one serving of flaxseed is a rich source of protein, fiber and omega 3 fatty acids, which is also good for maintaining weight, reduce cholesterol and blood pressure. It is also high in thamine, a vitamin that plays a crucial role in metabolism and cell function. (Image: Canva)

Beans and lentils: Rich in nutrients, including magnesium, fiber and protein, beans and lentils are a crucial weapon in your fight against blood sugar. The soluble fiber and resistant starch in beans and lentils help slow down digestion, and study results suggest they improve the blood sugar response after meals. Because of their blood sugar regulation properties, nutritionists also believe they protect against developing diabetes. (Image: Canva)

Kale: A superfood like none other, kale is packed with compounds, including fiber and flavonoid antioxidants, that help keeping blood sugar levels low. The favanoid antioxidans in kale, including quercetin and kaempferol, have powerful blood sugar lowering and insulin sensitising, properties. A diet that includes kale has been found to significantly decrease post-meal blood sugar levels, compared to a placebo. (Image: Canva)

Berries: Multiple studies have confirmed how berries - loaded with fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants – are a must-include in any diet for patients dealing with blood sugar management issues. Eating about 250 gm of red raspberries with a high carb meal helps reduce post-meal insulin and blood sugar in adults with prediabetes. Strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries, too, are good for managing blood sugar since they enhance insulin sensitivity and improve glucose clearance from the blood. (Image: Canva)

Yoghurt: Fermented dairy products like yoghurt, and kefir, help regulate blood sugar in your body. About 600 ml of a probiotic-rich drink every day has shown to significantly reduce fasting blood sugar and HbA1c. Similarly, 150 gm of yoghurt daily has shown to improve post-meal insulin and blood sugar levels. (Image: Canva)

Apples: Although conventional wisdom suggests diabetic patients should stay away from fruits, there is a growing consensus on the efficacy of specific fruits in managing diabetes. Apples, for instance, are considered good for managing diabetes since they contain soluble fiber and plant compounds, including quercetin, chlorogenic and gallic acids. Together they are known to help protect you against diabetes. Interestingly, eating apples 30 minutes before a rice meal significantly reduced post-meal blood sugar. (Image: Canva)

