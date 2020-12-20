Year-ender 2020 | Top wildlife pictures of the year

A five-day-old baby male Western lowland gorilla looks on as he is held by his mother Buu at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola, southern Spain November 13. (Image: Reuters)

A dog wearing traditional festival costume and a pair of glasses is seen during Sanja Matsuri, one of the Tokyo's biggest traditional festivals, taking place after months of delay caused by the coronavirus outbreak, at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan October 18. (Image: Reuters)

Ole, a young orangutan, plays in his enclosure at the Zoo on a rainy day in Kaliningrad, Russia September 17. (Image: Reuters)

An endangered African Crowned Crane chick is being fed by its mother at Folly Farm, Begelly, Wales, Britain September 14. (Image: Reuters)

Chickens are seen in a classroom converted into a poultry house because of COVID-19 in the town of Wang'uru, Kenya, August 28. (Image: Reuters)

Starlings are seen in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya, August 12. (Image: Reuters)

A red-tailed black bumblebee collects nectar from lavender blossoms at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4. (Image: Reuters)

A Caretta caretta turtle, which was rescued from a fishing line in April and then recovered in a conservation centre, makes its way along Cofete beach in the Canary island of Fuerteventura, Spain July 24. (Image: Reuters)

A three-toed sloth hangs from a tree on the outskirts of Melgaco Bay, southwest of Marajo Island, in Para state, Brazil June 4. (Image: Reuters)

Sheep, that are now used to maintain the grass after the staff were furloughed following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, graze at Avington Park Golf Course in Avington, Britain, May 1. (Image: Reuters)

Penguins Momo and Omochi are seen while the projection mapping images is being cast during a media preview for their free online animal shows for children and families staying at home during Golden Week holidays due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, at the Aqua Park Shinagawa in Tokyo, Japan April 30. (Image: Reuters)

A red fox stands at an empty parking lot in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, where predatory animals now roam amid the COVID-19 restrictions that have closed beaches and emptied sidewalks April 20. (Image: Reuters)

Hummingbird flies up to the flower in the flower garden at the faculty of Higher Studies Iztacala on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico February 21. (Image: Reuters)

A jellyfish swims in a giant spherical tank at the World of Jellyfish aquarium in Prague, Czech Republic, February 3. (Image: Reuters)

A tiny 'fingertip-sized' pygmy chameleon is seen at Chester Zoo, Chester, Britain January 29. (Image: Reuters)

A tiger rescued from a circus by Animal Defenders International in Guatemala arrives at its new home near Winburg, South Africa, January 21. (Image: Reuters)

Birds feed on a rice field on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, January 19. (Image: Reuters)